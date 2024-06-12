Rumoured Burnley candidate 'pulls out of the running' to become new Sunderland boss
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 39-year-old was a heavy favourite to take over at the Stadium of Light, but journalist Alan Nixon claims the former Hull City chief has decided against taking part in a second interview after mulling over the move.
Rosenior has been linked with the Clarets in recent days and it’s understood he’s due to speak to the club this week, as the club go about identifying Vincent Kompany’s successor.
According to Nixon, Rosenior is hopeful of getting the Turf Moor vacancy, although he’s not thought to be a frontrunner at this stage.
Frank Lampard remains favourite with the bookies, while Rosenior, Carlos Corberan, Scott Parker, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Kompany’s former assistant Craig Bellamy – who is currently Burnley’s acting head coach – are also fancied.
Rosenior was controversially sacked by Hull at the end of last season despite finishing just three points outside of the Championship play-off places.
The former right-back had taken Hull from a 15th placed finish during the 2022/23 campaign to seventh this term.
Prior to that, he was an interim boss at Derby County having previously assisted Wayne Rooney. He enjoyed a win rate of 58.33 per cent during his 12 games at Pride Park, compared to 34.62 per cent from his 78 games in charge at Hull.
Sunderland have been without a permanent boss for 114 days, having decided to part ways with Michael Beale on February 20. Mike Dodds took over on a caretaker basis until the end of the season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.