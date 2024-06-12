Rumoured Burnley candidate 'pulls out of the running' to become new Sunderland boss

Rumoured Burnley candidate Liam Rosenior has reportedly pulled out of the running to become the new Sunderland boss.
Burnley managerial candidates profiled as wait goes on to find Vincent Kompany's...

The 39-year-old was a heavy favourite to take over at the Stadium of Light, but journalist Alan Nixon claims the former Hull City chief has decided against taking part in a second interview after mulling over the move.

Rosenior has been linked with the Clarets in recent days and it’s understood he’s due to speak to the club this week, as the club go about identifying Vincent Kompany’s successor.

According to Nixon, Rosenior is hopeful of getting the Turf Moor vacancy, although he’s not thought to be a frontrunner at this stage.

Frank Lampard remains favourite with the bookies, while Rosenior, Carlos Corberan, Scott Parker, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Kompany’s former assistant Craig Bellamy – who is currently Burnley’s acting head coach – are also fancied.

Rosenior was controversially sacked by Hull at the end of last season despite finishing just three points outside of the Championship play-off places.

The former right-back had taken Hull from a 15th placed finish during the 2022/23 campaign to seventh this term.

HULL, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Liam Rosenior, Manager of Hull City, reacts prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at MKM Stadium on April 10, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)HULL, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Liam Rosenior, Manager of Hull City, reacts prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at MKM Stadium on April 10, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
HULL, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Liam Rosenior, Manager of Hull City, reacts prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at MKM Stadium on April 10, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Prior to that, he was an interim boss at Derby County having previously assisted Wayne Rooney. He enjoyed a win rate of 58.33 per cent during his 12 games at Pride Park, compared to 34.62 per cent from his 78 games in charge at Hull.

Sunderland have been without a permanent boss for 114 days, having decided to part ways with Michael Beale on February 20. Mike Dodds took over on a caretaker basis until the end of the season.

