'Rocky at the start': Scott Parker makes honest admission on early Burnley fan doubt

Scott Parker admits he is fully understanding of some of the early doubts supporters might have had about him during the early stages of Burnley’s season.

The Clarets got off to a bit of a stodgy start to the campaign, especially after the transfer window closed.

Scoring goals was their major problem, with Parker’s men ending the season with 12 goalless draws to their name.

However, things soon fit into place and the Clarets would go on to win promotion with a remarkable 100 points.

In an interview with radio presenter and Clarets fan Jordan North on the club’s YouTube channel, Parker discussed his relationship with the fanbase.

“The fans have treated me unbelievably well,” he said.

“It was rocky at the start, there’s no denying that, of course it was. There was probably some doubt and I get that, I understand that. Certainly in the line of work that we do.

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Norwich City FC at on April 11, 2025 (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“Being a coach of a football club, you’re always under scrutiny and you’re always there for criticism and early on that was the case.

“I did understand that, for sure. I understood that, us as a team, while we were rock solid and we were building something, at times there were elements to our game that we needed to improve on.

“But I also think they came through that process really well. Of course there was frustration, but I’ve seen a fanbase that have understood things and been every bit of what we needed them to be this year.”