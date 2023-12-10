News you can trust since 1877
Roberto De Zerbi questions if Brighton are a 'big team' after their failure to beat Burnley

Roberto Di Zerbi questioned if Brighton are a “big team” following their failure to beat Burnley on Saturday.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th Dec 2023
The Seagulls were denied all three points at the Amex Stadium thanks to a heroic display from James Trafford, who made an incredible 10 saves.

The visitors even threatened to snatch all three points when Wilson Odobert gave them a first-half lead, but Simon Adingra headed Brighton back level.

While De Zerbi felt his side played well and deserved to win, he thinks their mentality needs to change if they’re to take that next step in the Premier League.

"I am disappointed with the result,” he said.

"We played a great second-half after a good first-half. We could have pushed with more energy and we conceded another stupid goal.

"We controlled the game for 90 minutes and we were unlucky. But we have to improve.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
"If we didn’t win against Fulham, Sheffield United and now against Burnley, it’s because we have some problems with the energy or the mentality when we have to win the game.

"You can imagine with 26 points on the table, with six more we’d be on 32 points and third place in the table.

"If you watch the games against Sheffield United, Fulham and Burnley, you can analyse the quality of performances.

"We can become a big team, but maybe we are not a big team yet. For that to happen we have to improve.

"The behaviour and attitude of the players is fantastic. We deserved to win against Burnley, just as we did against Sheffield United and Fulham, but if we don’t win we have to work harder and better.”

