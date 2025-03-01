Robbie Brady explains muted celebration against former side Burnley during Preston's FA Cup win
The 33-year-old, who enjoyed four years at Turf Moor, curled home from 25 yards to get PNE up and running during their 3-0 victory at Deepdale.
Further goals from Milutin Osmajic and Will Keane saw Paul Heckingbottom’s side clinch their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, while the Clarets are left to focus on their promotion charge.
While Brady was delighted to score, the Republic of Ireland international was relatively muted in his celebrations in front of the packed out away end.
"It felt great inside but I was at Burnley for a long time and I really enjoyed my time there. It was just a little bit of respect,” Brady explained.
"But I’m not going to say I didn’t enjoy it, I enjoyed it. It was a nice feeling.
”When you hit it well, when it comes off your boot you know it’s got a chance and luckily enough it went in. With the distance and where it was in terms of the goal, I knew if I hit it well it would have a chance and I managed to do so.
"I’m delighted to help the team and get one of the three goals.
"We put on a great performance, we dominated throughout and came away with a great win.
"We knew it would be tough, we knew it would be a battle but we stood up to that.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.