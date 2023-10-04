Rob Edwards left 'deflated' after Burnley strike late to beat his Luton Town side
Jacob Bruun Larsen struck the Clarets’ late winner just 65 seconds after Elijah Adebayo had brought the Hatters level.
Lyle Foster had earlier capped his return from suspension with the game’s opening goal during first-half stoppage time, a deserved opener that ended a dominant opening 45 minutes from Vincent Kompany’s side.
But the home side had Burnley pinned back in their own half for much of the second period and looked to have snatched a late draw – only for a bit of Bruun Larsen magic to seal the Clarets’ first league win of the campaign.
Having worked so hard to get back into the game, Edwards was disappointed his side weren’t able to fully capitalise.
"The players are deflated, we all are,” he said. “We played so well.
"I think they shaded the first-half, but they’re a good team. There were a couple of areas we could have been better in and we addressed that at half-time.
"The players’ second-half performance was brilliant, absolutely brilliant. Everything we want to be.
"We were brave, we were good in the main with the ball, we were aggressive, we competed so well. The vast majority of the game was in their half and I think we had 15 shots inside their box tonight, so we deserve something from this game.
"We got ourselves back into it but obviously the speed of the winning goal is really disappointing from our point of view. It’s obviously a great finish but we’ve got to do better.
"If you remove that and the emotion of that in terms of what it meant, with it being the winning goal, there is so much there to be proud about.
"It’s hard saying that when you’ve lost, because we all want to win games of football. But the performance merited something from the game and I don’t think anyone would disagree with that.
"Credit to Burnley, well done. They got their first win and we all know how important that was for them. But it’s a disappointing one in the end for us.”