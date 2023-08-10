Colne United FC players will be wearing a new kit when their season kicks off later this month thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

After launching a sponsorship raffle in May, the club managed to sell all 20 tickets for the draw in less than a fortnight.

The winning business, which was selected during a random draw, was R&M Construction. Based in Pendle, R&M Construction delivers both residential and commercial construction projects, and is owned by John Whitaker, who played for Colne United for 15 years.

Club secretary Andrew Frost, with John Whitaker, from R&M Construction.

He said: “We’re extremely proud to be the new sponsor of Colne United – a club which is close to my heart. I know how much effort goes into keeping grassroots football teams going, so I’m glad I’ve been able to play a role in a small way.”

Following promotion last season, the club will begin its season in Division 2 of the Craven & District Football League with a home fixture against Settle United on Saturday, August 19.

The club would like to thank the following businesses for entering the raffle: A B Plumbing & Heating; Actua Transport; Aztec Gas; Boundary Carpets; Ellis’s; Hare & Hounds, Foulridge; KBG Counselling Services; LM Fitness; Pendle Nu Tech; Multicare; Pendle Slot Racing; SBS Electrical; Skipton Road Dental Practice; Southworth’s Paving & Surfacing; Southworth’s Power Washing Services; Swankies; The Crown Hotel; The Emmott Arms; 117 Bistro Bar.