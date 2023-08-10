After launching a sponsorship raffle in May, the club managed to sell all 20 tickets for the draw in less than a fortnight.
The winning business, which was selected during a random draw, was R&M Construction. Based in Pendle, R&M Construction delivers both residential and commercial construction projects, and is owned by John Whitaker, who played for Colne United for 15 years.
He said: “We’re extremely proud to be the new sponsor of Colne United – a club which is close to my heart. I know how much effort goes into keeping grassroots football teams going, so I’m glad I’ve been able to play a role in a small way.”
Following promotion last season, the club will begin its season in Division 2 of the Craven & District Football League with a home fixture against Settle United on Saturday, August 19.
The club would like to thank the following businesses for entering the raffle: A B Plumbing & Heating; Actua Transport; Aztec Gas; Boundary Carpets; Ellis’s; Hare & Hounds, Foulridge; KBG Counselling Services; LM Fitness; Pendle Nu Tech; Multicare; Pendle Slot Racing; SBS Electrical; Skipton Road Dental Practice; Southworth’s Paving & Surfacing; Southworth’s Power Washing Services; Swankies; The Crown Hotel; The Emmott Arms; 117 Bistro Bar.
Colne United has also agreed to extend its partnership with the newly reopened Crown Hotel. The pub will be providing hot food to players after each game, and has also generously donated money to help cover the costs of player insurance and new equipment.