The Labour/Liberal-shared administration made the commitment at an Executive Committee meeting.
It follows a Strategic Leisure Review to address the need to improve the borough’s facilities.
Coun. Asjad Mahmood, Pendle Borough Council leader, said: “Following a discussion during the meeting, members made a commitment to keep all three leisure facilities open.
“We feel it is imperative to have a leisure centre in each town. We do not want to close any of the centres – we need to maintain and develop them instead.
“We appreciate each of the facilities do need repair, maintenance and modernisation work doing on them; so the next step is to look at what needs doing and how to go about it.”
The council will ask its Overview and Scrutiny Committee to examine how to make the facilities financially viable, including their mix of features, and consult users and town and parish councils.