News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Pendle Council vows to save and modernise all three leisure centres in Nelson, Colne and Barnoldswick

Pendle Council has vowed to keep all three leisure centres in Nelson, Colne and Barnoldswick.
By Laura Longworth
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:42 BST

The Labour/Liberal-shared administration made the commitment at an Executive Committee meeting.

It follows a Strategic Leisure Review to address the need to improve the borough’s facilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, Pendle Borough Council leader, said: “Following a discussion during the meeting, members made a commitment to keep all three leisure facilities open.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council.Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council.
Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council.

“We feel it is imperative to have a leisure centre in each town. We do not want to close any of the centres – we need to maintain and develop them instead.

“We appreciate each of the facilities do need repair, maintenance and modernisation work doing on them; so the next step is to look at what needs doing and how to go about it.”

The council will ask its Overview and Scrutiny Committee to examine how to make the facilities financially viable, including their mix of features, and consult users and town and parish councils.

Related topics:Pendle CouncilNelsonColneBarnoldswickLabour
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us