Pendle Council has vowed to keep all three leisure centres in Nelson, Colne and Barnoldswick.

The Labour/Liberal-shared administration made the commitment at an Executive Committee meeting.

It follows a Strategic Leisure Review to address the need to improve the borough’s facilities.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, Pendle Borough Council leader, said: “Following a discussion during the meeting, members made a commitment to keep all three leisure facilities open.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council.

“We feel it is imperative to have a leisure centre in each town. We do not want to close any of the centres – we need to maintain and develop them instead.

“We appreciate each of the facilities do need repair, maintenance and modernisation work doing on them; so the next step is to look at what needs doing and how to go about it.”