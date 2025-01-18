Regis Le Bris discusses Sunderland's dramatic draw with Burnley and late penalty heartache

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regis Le Bris refused to attach any blame on Wilson Isidor for his double penalty miss after his Sunderland side squandered the chance to beat Burnley.

James Trafford saved two late penalties from the Frenchman to ensure the Clarets came away with a point to extend their unbeaten run to 15 games.

Isidor looked visibly emotional at the final whistle and had to be consoled by his teammates, but Le Bris believes his player will come back stronger from this setback.

“He's disappointed like the team but football is like that,” Le Bris said.

"You can make mistakes but you have to learn from them. It's the best way to improve and grow.

“The team is still young and learning from experiences, this will be a big one for sure.

“I am sure he can put this behind him, 100 per cent. You have to do it when you are a player with his talent and ambition. You have to deal with difficult experiences.

“The keeper made two good saves, they weren't poor penalties.”

When asked why Isidor took the second penalty after his first miss, Le Bris added: "We are building our identity and model around responsibility. They took responsibility on the pitch and we have to respect that.

“You can fail and make a mistake, but we'll learn from this difficult experience. It's useful for the future."

Despite the late heartache, the Black Cats boss was pleased with how his side competed with Scott Parker’s men.

"It's a tough place to play,” he added. “We struggled for the first 20 minutes because they were very good with short passes and long diagonals in behind. We were prepared for that but it's different when you face it on the pitch.

“After that we were more aggressive high up the pitch and started to dominate the game. We created chances, probably five or six big chances during the game. We can be disappointed we didn't score but we showed we can be consistent.

“We showed we can be very competitive. We are consistent, we can create danger.

“We are not clinical, it's clear. If we were clinical we could have five, six, seven or eight points more. But we are still in the bracket [automatic promotion] which wasn't expected at the start of the season."