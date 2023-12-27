'Really intense': Jurgen Klopp delivers verdict on Liverpool's hard-earned win against Burnley

Jurgen Klopp felt his Liverpool side got what they deserved despite being pushed all the way by Burnley in their Boxing Day encounter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While the Reds dominated the first-half and ought to have extended their lead following Nunez’s early strike, Burnley responded well in the second period and pushed them all of the way, before Jota put the game to bed in the final minute.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You never know exactly what you can expect with a fourth game in 10 days,” Klopp said.

"It was just really intense. Whatever the outside world thinks, it’s really intense and coming here and playing the game we played is absolutely exceptional.

"It’s exceptional as well we didn’t score more goals. In fact we did but for different reasons they took it away.

"We had to wait long and for a long time we caused Burnley so many problems, we played a super game and it was the last game of a really busy period, so you can not really expect that but we did. I really like the game we played, but we should have scored more.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool meeting Vincent Kompany manager of Burnley before the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The game stays open and Burnley have massive chances to score at the back post and even the first, if I’m right, a finish where he mishits the ball. I’m pretty sure that was the first chance.