'Really intense': Jurgen Klopp delivers verdict on Liverpool's hard-earned win against Burnley
Klopp’s men came away from Turf Moor with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals in either half from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.
While the Reds dominated the first-half and ought to have extended their lead following Nunez’s early strike, Burnley responded well in the second period and pushed them all of the way, before Jota put the game to bed in the final minute.
"You never know exactly what you can expect with a fourth game in 10 days,” Klopp said.
"It was just really intense. Whatever the outside world thinks, it’s really intense and coming here and playing the game we played is absolutely exceptional.
"It’s exceptional as well we didn’t score more goals. In fact we did but for different reasons they took it away.
"We had to wait long and for a long time we caused Burnley so many problems, we played a super game and it was the last game of a really busy period, so you can not really expect that but we did. I really like the game we played, but we should have scored more.
"The game stays open and Burnley have massive chances to score at the back post and even the first, if I’m right, a finish where he mishits the ball. I’m pretty sure that was the first chance.
"But in the end I’m pretty sure we deserved to win the game and it was two perfect goalscorers with Darwin and Diogo.”