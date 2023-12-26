Alan Pace makes appeal to Burnley fans about tragedy chanting ahead of Liverpool Boxing Day clash
Writing in his programme notes, the Burnley chairman says any supporters found to be “responsible” will be ejected from Turf Moor and could even face arrest.
It comes after the Premier League issued their own warning in November after Luton Town fans were heard chanting about the Hillsborough disaster during their game against Liverpool at Kenilworth Road.
Pace has revealed Burnley have been in touch with today’s opponents around the issue.
“Ahead of today’s game I want to reiterate our recent messaging around tragedy chanting,” Pace wrote.
“As a club we’ve been in dialogue with Liverpool Football Club, who have experienced the hurt and distress tragedy chanting can cause.
“Whilst we recognise this behaviour is not representative of the vast majority of fans, all forms of tragedy chanting have no place in our game.
“Those found to be responsible will be ejected from the stadium and their actions can lead to arrest.”
Pace’s message was followed up by a tweet from Burnley’s official account on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.
“Tragedy chanting is an arrestable offence and has no place at Turf Moor or anywhere else,” the Clarets said.
“Today, and always, Burnley Football Club remembers the 97 football fans who lost their lives.”
Fans that see or hear any antisocial or discriminatory behaviour at Turf Moor are urged to text CLARETS RESPECT and a message to 66777, so the club can investigate.