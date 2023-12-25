Burnley predicted team vs Liverpool with Vincent Kompany hopeful of having experienced player back - gallery
Vincent Kompany’s men will be looking to build upon Saturday’s hard-earned 2-0 win at Fulham, a result that lifted them off the foot of the table and to within three points of safety.
But they will be up against it tomorrow against a Liverpool side that sit second and just one point adrift of leaders Arsenal.
Kompany is hopeful of having Johann Gudmundsson back in his squad, while Hjalmar Ekdal could also be available. But Jack Cork and Aaron Ramsey remain doubts, while Luca Koleosho is a long-term injury absentee.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up against Jurgen Klopp’s men: