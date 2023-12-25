Burnley’s traditional Boxing Day encounter sees title-challenging Liverpool visit Turf Moor tomorrow.

Vincent Kompany’s men will be looking to build upon Saturday’s hard-earned 2-0 win at Fulham, a result that lifted them off the foot of the table and to within three points of safety.

But they will be up against it tomorrow against a Liverpool side that sit second and just one point adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Kompany is hopeful of having Johann Gudmundsson back in his squad, while Hjalmar Ekdal could also be available. But Jack Cork and Aaron Ramsey remain doubts, while Luca Koleosho is a long-term injury absentee.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up against Jurgen Klopp’s men:

1 . GK - James Trafford Trafford kept a second clean sheet of the season against Fulham, his first away from home. But he's likely to be kept a lot busier against Liverpool. Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

2 . RB - Vitinho The full-back continues to give so much energy to the side and just never stops running. Likely to have his hands full with Liverpool's front three though. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS Photo Sales

3 . CB - Dara O'Shea The Irishman has really stepped things up in recent weeks and defended well. But to repeat the message, Liverpool will present an entirely different challenge. Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales