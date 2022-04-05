Real Madrid's World Cup winning midfielder — set for Champions League tie against Chelsea — jumps straight in with 'Burnley' during Premier League challenge
World Cup winning midfielder Toni Kroos had Burnley on the brain when taking part in a challenge with a Real Madrid team-mate.
The 32-year-old, who won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany in Brazil, after scoring twice in a famous 7-1 thrashing of the hosts in the semi-final, was competing against Austrian defender David Alaba in a quiz for the club's YouTube channel.
The three-time Bundesliga winner with Bayern Munich, who is on his way to landing a third La Liga title with "Los Blancos", was tasked with naming nine teams in England's top flight.
And Kroos, a four-time UEFA Champions League winner, who has also added five FIFA Club World Cups during a decorated career, went straight in with Sean Dyche's Burnley as his first guess.
He then followed up with West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United within the 30-second time cap to take the point.