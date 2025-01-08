The Clarets continued their impressive form, which has seen them remain unbeaten for 13 straight games, with a memorable derby win at Ewood Park last time out.

It saw them cut the gap to league leaders Leeds United to just one point following the end of the hectic festive period.

Scott Parker’s men take on a Royals side that are going well in the third tier, sitting inside the play-offs with 12 wins to their name from 24 games.

Noel Hunt’s side have won three of their last four and played out a goalless draw away to Charlton last weekend.

Burnley will have Oliver Sonne back available after he was ineligible to face Stoke and suspended for the derby, while Hannibal remains suspended.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Mamadi Camara (Reading) - out Set to miss three to four weeks of action with a groin injury.

Michael Craig (Reading) - doubt Missed last week's draw against Charlton with a hamstring problem. Still feeling pain according to Noel Hunt but taking things day by day.

Jeriel Dorsett (Reading) - out Remains sidelined after suffering an ankle injury towards the end of September.