Burnley boss Sean Dyche

RATINGS: Burnley 4 Peterborough United 2

The Clarets advanced to the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup courtesy of a 4-2 win over Peterborough United at Turf Moor.


Goals from Jay Rodriguez, Erik Pieters and Jeff Hendrick opened up a three-goal cushion for the hosts at the midway point of the first half before Ivan Toney pulled a goal back for Posh. Rodriguez netted again after the break to put the game to bed while substitute Ricky Jade-Jones grabbed a second for the visitors.

The Burnley goalkeeper was merely a spectator for most of the FA Cup tie. The former England international did everything expected of him, but was left exposed by Lowton for Toney's consolation.

1. Joe Hart 6

A mixed performance from the full back, who was at fault for Peterborough United's consolation when his poor header back to Hart was jumped on by Toney. Claimed the assist for Hendrick's goal, however.

2. Matt Lowton 6

Made it 2-0 with a wonderful finish from 25 yards pout, beating Pym having cushioned a Beevers clearance. Played well on the whole, operating in a more advanced role in the second half.

3. Erik Pieters 7

A relatively routine afternoon for the Clarets centre back, who was very rarely tested. Distribution poor on occasions, but blocked everything that was fired at him and won headers in all areas of the pitch.

4. James Tarkowski 6

