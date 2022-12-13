The Clarets forward is part of the squad preparing to take on Didier Deschamps’ side on Wednesday evening (K.O. 7pm).

Kompany states Zaroury is representing everyone at Burnley in the tournament in Qatar.

He said: “All of us are supporting him. I don’t think we’ve got any French players in our team, so that makes it easier.

"He’s the one representing us over there, so if his country goes to the final then it wold be unbelievable.

"When I was in Qatar (working as a pundit for the BBC) I watched every minute of the World Cup, but as soon as I came back I don’t think I’ve seen any of it.

"In my head now, everyone is watching the Championship not the World Cup, so I couldn’t tell when they play.

"The fact they are playing France was more of a guess, but I’m fully committed the next game."

Anass Zaroury is part of the Morocco World Cup squad preparing for the semi-final with France (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final, Zaroury has shared a message with the Burnley fans via the club’s social media.

He wrote: “I’m in a dream and I don’t want anyone to wake me up. It’s a big honour to represent your country in the best competition in the world.

"These moments are unforgettable and what we achieved is historic.

"I’m so happy and grateful to be part of this story.

