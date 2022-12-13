The striker has recently been on World Cup duty with the Netherlands in Qatar, and came off the bench to score twice in their quarter-final tie against Argentina, which Louis van Gaal’s side ultimately lost on penalties.

Kompany states Weghorst’s future at Burnley is something to look at in the future, with his full focus being on his current set of players at Turf Moor.

Following the Clarets’ 3-0 victory over QPR, he said: “First of all congratulations to him (Weghorst) because scoring two goals in a World Cup is something exceptional, especially the way he did it as well.

Wout Weghorst scored a brace for the Netherlands in their World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina

“For the rest, at this moment there is nothing to say. These type of situations will play out a little bit later.

“I think he has done his country proud and that in itself, I know as a player and individual, he will feel really happy about that.

“I am focussed on the group I have know and I have never been told that the situation was that we had a clause in there (to recall him), but I get it he scored at a World Cup.”

Weghorst joined Burnley from Wolfsburg back in January, but left on loan during the summer transfer window following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

