Promotion-winning former Burnley boss set to return to the UK following title exploits

The 55-year-old, who guided the Clarets to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in 2009, announced his departure after leading the club to their first ever title in the Indian Super League.

The former Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers chief had been expected to negotiate a new contract at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, with his current deal due to expire in May, but he has made it clear that won't be the case.

Coyle elected to part company 'for family reasons' — and is expected to take charge of Scottish outfit Queens Park, who operate in the third tier, alongside his former clubs Airdrieonians and Falkirk.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Owen Coyle of Burnley after the final whistle of the FA Cup 3rd Round match between MK Dons and Burnley at Stadiummk on January 2, 2010 in Milton Keynes, England.

“I have had two absolutely wonderful years with Jamshedpur," he said.

“The people I met and the relationships we forged are among the best I have had in football.

“So it’s with a heavy heart, I tell you that I won’t be continuing this journey together as I have had to return home for family reasons.

“If I am to return to India in the future, we have agreed that Jamshedpur will be my first choice to work at if my services are required at that time."

LONDON - MAY 25: Burnley Manager Owen Coyle celebrates victory during the Coca-Cola Championship Playoff Final between Burnley and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2009 in London, England.

Coyle added: “I have a massive attachment to the club and I consider it like home.

“Even though we didn’t have the supporters in the stands we could feel their love and passion towards the players and staff.

“We tried our very best to give them a team to be proud of, a team that went on to become the champions of ISL and the best team in the country.

“I want to thank the management, the staff, the players and all the fans for their constant and unwavering support.”

Coyle moved to Turf Moor from St Johnstone in 2007, succeeding Steve Cotterill at the helm, and clocked up a 42.24 win percentage from his 116 games in charge.