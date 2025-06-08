Promising Burnley youngster opens up League Two loan spell and playing under Ian Holloway

Promising Burnley youngster Joe Westley admits he learned plenty playing under experienced manager Ian Holloway during his loan spell in League Two.

The academy striker linked up with Swindon Town during the January transfer window, sealing a loan spell until the end of the season.

Westley ended the campaign with 17 appearances to his name, scoring three times.

While the playing time at EFL level, having previously represented both AFC Fylde and Rochdale in non-league, proved invaluable, Westley also knows the significance of working under a manager that has been in the dugout for over 1,000 games.

“It’s a massive club for that league and the manager, Ian Holloway, was a massive part of why I went,” he told the club’s official website.

“He taught me a lot about myself as a player and as a person. He’s managed in the Premier League so there are not many people better to learn off than him.”

Westley’s loan spell got off to the dream start when he scored on his debut less than 24 hours after completing the move.

Westley spent the second half of last season on loan at the County Ground. Picture: Callum Knowles/Swindon Town

The 20-year-old came off the bench to score the winner in a 2-1 away win at Newport County.

“The ball got crossed in from the right and it bounced up onto my left foot. I just thought ‘keep it down’,” Westley added.

“Watching it hit the back of the net and getting the winner was probably one of the most surreal moments of my career so far and I don’t think that night could have gone any better.

“It was a great way to kick off the loan.”

Westley scored 13 goals in 13 appearances for Burnley’s Under-21 side during the first half of the season.

Following the completion of his loan spell at the County Ground, he even returned to East Lancashire to feature in the Under-21s’ Professional Development League play-off semi-final against Bournemouth.

While Westley managed to get on the scoresheet, the young Clarets were narrowly edged out 4-3 at the Vitality Stadium.

“I just wanted to come back and get some minutes in my legs and a goal to finish the season,” Westley said.

“We didn’t get it done like we wanted to, but it was great to be around the group again. I love it here and all the people are great.

“In League Two the players are just better. They’re a bit stronger, with more defensive nous than players in the Under-21s and a bit more physical, so you’ve got to learn to grow up quite quickly in that type of football.

“I went there to prove to myself that I could score goals at that level, and I did do that, so going into next year I’ll make sure I rest but also come back firing.

“I’ll come back into pre-season as fit and as sharp as I can be and will see what happens from there.”

The youngster is the son of well-known manager Graham Westley, who coached the likes of Preston North End, Peterborough United and Stevenage during his 24-year career.