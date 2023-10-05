'Promising': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany assesses Lyle Foster's scoring return against Luton Town
and live on Freeview channel 276
The striker came straight back into the starting XI for Tuesday night’s game against Luton Town after serving his three-match ban.
Back in the side, the 23-year-old was also straight back among the goals, scoring Burnley’s opener during their 2-1 win – their first three points of the campaign.
It wasn’t just his goal that stood out though, it was Foster’s all-round performance which added a different dimension to the Clarets’ attack.
“He looks a threat every time he plays,” Kompany said. “He took his goal really well and he also brings other players into play.
“It’s promising for him, it’s a promising start.”
After a stuttering start to his Burnley career, Foster has come into his own this season, scoring three times in six games in all competitions.
“There was a mental health aspect as well, he needed support for that. He needed to feel at home, to feel happy and that was the biggest factor,” Kompany added.
“The rest? It’s just a young player who has never played at this level and is finding his way, who is slowly showing he will have a nice career in this league.
“But we have a few of those players in our team.”
Foster hobbled off with 10 minutes to go against Luton on Tuesday night, but Kompany doesn’t believe it’s anything serious.
“It was just cramps,” he said.
“He sat three games out and he obviously runs his socks off every game, so it obviously took its toll on him.”