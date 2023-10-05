News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

'Promising': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany assesses Lyle Foster's scoring return against Luton Town

Vincent Kompany was delighted with the impact Lyle Foster had on his return to the Burnley side.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 5th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Vincent Kompany quotes Mike Tyson after Burnley show character to register first...

The striker came straight back into the starting XI for Tuesday night’s game against Luton Town after serving his three-match ban.

Back in the side, the 23-year-old was also straight back among the goals, scoring Burnley’s opener during their 2-1 win – their first three points of the campaign.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It wasn’t just his goal that stood out though, it was Foster’s all-round performance which added a different dimension to the Clarets’ attack.

“He looks a threat every time he plays,” Kompany said. “He took his goal really well and he also brings other players into play.

“It’s promising for him, it’s a promising start.”

After a stuttering start to his Burnley career, Foster has come into his own this season, scoring three times in six games in all competitions.

LUTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: Lyle Foster of Burnley scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on October 03, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)LUTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: Lyle Foster of Burnley scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on October 03, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
LUTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: Lyle Foster of Burnley scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on October 03, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

“There was a mental health aspect as well, he needed support for that. He needed to feel at home, to feel happy and that was the biggest factor,” Kompany added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The rest? It’s just a young player who has never played at this level and is finding his way, who is slowly showing he will have a nice career in this league.

“But we have a few of those players in our team.”

Foster hobbled off with 10 minutes to go against Luton on Tuesday night, but Kompany doesn’t believe it’s anything serious.

“It was just cramps,” he said.

“He sat three games out and he obviously runs his socks off every game, so it obviously took its toll on him.”

Related topics:BurnleyLuton Town