News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

'Prepared to do anything': Vincent Kompany makes big Burnley claim about Premier League survival

Vincent Kompany insists his Burnley side are prepared to do “anything” to ensure they remain a part of the best league in the world.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Burnley's next opponents West Ham hit by selection issues ahead of Turf Moor cla...

The Clarets have endured a miserable start to the campaign, propping up the table after collecting just four points from their opening 12 games.

There’s still a long way to go though and Kompany remains confident his side have enough despite the significant rise in quality from the Championship.

Most Popular

“There’s been a huge change,” he told William Hill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I spoke with Roy Hodgson after our game against Crystal Palace and he said that every single year the Premier League seems to improve and get more competitive. Players are getting more athletic and the level continues to rise.

“This is normal – the resources available to clubs are increasing. It’s the best league in the world and it’s a privilege for us as a club to be there and we’re prepared to do anything to earn the right to be a part of it.”

The Clarets took the Championship by storm in Kompany’s first season in charge, amassing 101 points along the way.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds following the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 04, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds following the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 04, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds following the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 04, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

While it’s been tough going so far in the top flight, the Belgian believes the qualities that took Burnley to the title are still there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The confidence in the teams remains,” he said. “It’s a habit – you don’t switch it on and switch it off. It’s lived with us since day one in the Championship and is why we’re here for the award and it continues to live with us from day one in the Premier League.

“It’s a set of standards that you can never compromise on and that consistency has to give you belief.

“I think last season was a great season, not just for myself, but for the entire Burnley family.

“Getting relegated in the previous season was very tough and there was a lot of doubt as to whether the club was capable of getting back up to the Premier League. It was a season filled with fantastic moments and this is probably the last opportunity we get to look back at that season.”

Related topics:BurnleyPremier LeagueRoy HodgsonCrystal Palace