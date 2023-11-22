'Prepared to do anything': Vincent Kompany makes big Burnley claim about Premier League survival

Vincent Kompany insists his Burnley side are prepared to do “anything” to ensure they remain a part of the best league in the world.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets have endured a miserable start to the campaign, propping up the table after collecting just four points from their opening 12 games.

There’s still a long way to go though and Kompany remains confident his side have enough despite the significant rise in quality from the Championship.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s been a huge change,” he told William Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke with Roy Hodgson after our game against Crystal Palace and he said that every single year the Premier League seems to improve and get more competitive. Players are getting more athletic and the level continues to rise.

“This is normal – the resources available to clubs are increasing. It’s the best league in the world and it’s a privilege for us as a club to be there and we’re prepared to do anything to earn the right to be a part of it.”

The Clarets took the Championship by storm in Kompany’s first season in charge, amassing 101 points along the way.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds following the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 04, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

While it’s been tough going so far in the top flight, the Belgian believes the qualities that took Burnley to the title are still there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The confidence in the teams remains,” he said. “It’s a habit – you don’t switch it on and switch it off. It’s lived with us since day one in the Championship and is why we’re here for the award and it continues to live with us from day one in the Premier League.

“It’s a set of standards that you can never compromise on and that consistency has to give you belief.

“I think last season was a great season, not just for myself, but for the entire Burnley family.