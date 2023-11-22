'Prepared to do anything': Vincent Kompany makes big Burnley claim about Premier League survival
The Clarets have endured a miserable start to the campaign, propping up the table after collecting just four points from their opening 12 games.
There’s still a long way to go though and Kompany remains confident his side have enough despite the significant rise in quality from the Championship.
“There’s been a huge change,” he told William Hill.
“I spoke with Roy Hodgson after our game against Crystal Palace and he said that every single year the Premier League seems to improve and get more competitive. Players are getting more athletic and the level continues to rise.
“This is normal – the resources available to clubs are increasing. It’s the best league in the world and it’s a privilege for us as a club to be there and we’re prepared to do anything to earn the right to be a part of it.”
The Clarets took the Championship by storm in Kompany’s first season in charge, amassing 101 points along the way.
While it’s been tough going so far in the top flight, the Belgian believes the qualities that took Burnley to the title are still there.
“The confidence in the teams remains,” he said. “It’s a habit – you don’t switch it on and switch it off. It’s lived with us since day one in the Championship and is why we’re here for the award and it continues to live with us from day one in the Premier League.
“It’s a set of standards that you can never compromise on and that consistency has to give you belief.
“I think last season was a great season, not just for myself, but for the entire Burnley family.
“Getting relegated in the previous season was very tough and there was a lot of doubt as to whether the club was capable of getting back up to the Premier League. It was a season filled with fantastic moments and this is probably the last opportunity we get to look back at that season.”