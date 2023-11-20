Burnley's next opponents West Ham hit by selection issues ahead of Turf Moor clash
The Clarets take on West Ham at Turf Moor on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways after five straight defeats saw them slip to the bottom of the table.
The Hammers, by comparison, sit ninth following their 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest prior to the international break.
However manager David Moyes has been hit by a double injury blow in recent days, with forwards Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio both picking up knocks on international duty.
Antonio was away with Jamaica but lasted just 21 minutes of their clash against Canada before hobbling off with a hamstring problem.
Bowen, meanwhile, has been forced to withdraw from the England squad after picking up an unspecified knock in training.
Former Claret Kieran Trippier has also withdrawn from the squad due to a personal matter.
Should Bowen and Antonio both be unavailable for Saturday’s game, that will leave Moyes light on options in the forward department.
He may have to turn to another ex-Burnley man in Danny Ings, who has yet to score in any of his 12 appearances so far this season.
Maxwel Cornet, who made the move to East London from Burnley in the summer of 2022, could also be an option, potentially starting out wide and moving Mohammed Kudus into a central role.
West Ham’s problems don’t just stop on the injury front, with defender Vladimir Coufal sent home from the Czech Republic’s international camp for “violating squad rules”.
It follows reports Coufal and two teammates were pictured in a nightclub prior to the game against Moldova.