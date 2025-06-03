Premier League unveil new ball Burnley will use as Nike end 25-season association

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:55 BST

The new ball that Burnley and their Premier League rivals will use next season has been unveiled.
For the first time in a quarter of a century, the famous Nike logo will no longer feature on the top flight’s match ball. Instead, Puma have taken over.

According to a Premier League press release, the ball – named the PUMA Orbita Ultimate PL – features “12 evenly sized panels that ensure precise weight distribution, keeping the ball perfectly balanced”.

The statement adds: “Its high-frequency moulding guarantees long-lasting durability with enlarged and deeper seams to improve aerodynamics and shape retention.”

The new ball will make its first official appearance this July in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA.

A ‘FIFA quality’ version of the ball is available to buy for a cool £135.

The partnership between the Premier League and Puma kicks off with the “Have a Ball” campaign, which aims to encourage players at all levels to play with confidence and celebrate the joy of having the ball at their feet.

Premier League balls will now be produced by Puma after Nike ended its 25-season long association. Picture: Premier League
As part of the long-term partnership, the Premier League and Puma will support grassroots football through Premier League Kicks, along with girls and women’s grassroot initiatives, international community activations and No Room For Racism.

Will Brass, chief commercial officer at the Premier League, said: “The launch of the new ball marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

"We are thrilled to welcome Puma as a key partner in our efforts to enhance the Premier League, both on and off the pitch.

"We can’t wait to see the ball in action, delivering unforgettable goals and moments for players and fans alike.”

