Premier League return the dream for Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez ahead of West Brom return
Burnley boy Jay Rodriguez dreams of sending his hometown club back to the Premier League.
Rodriguez has had a flying start to the new campaign, scoring three goals and assisting another in just five appearances.
He’s certainly enjoying life under Vincent Kompany with the new-look Clarets looking to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.
“I’m really enjoying it (the new style of football),” he said.
“Since day one it’s been a big learning curve for myself, and I’ve taken a lot of information on and it’s been really good.
“I’m really buzzing to be a part of this group and this project.
“I think from the start, especially with new players coming in, I think the atmosphere has continued to get better.
“Everyone is full of confidence, has the willingness to work and learn, I think it’s a really healthy dressing room and it’s good to be a part of.”
Rodriguez is a player with vast experience in the Premier League, playing in the topflight with Southampton and West Brom as well as his hometown Clarets – making 237 appearances.
After growing up in the area, it’s a dream of his to help his team get promoted.
“It’s early days but as a Burnley lad, you always think of it as a dream,” he said.
“Obviously, I was a big part of it when I was young when we got promoted in the play-offs, and that was an unbelievable feeling.
“You do always dream of stuff like that, but I think it’s early days and we’ve just got to focus on our project.”
As a former Baggies player, the Hawthorns will be a familiar venue for Rodriguez.
The forward bagged 33 goals for his former club in his two years there.
“It’s a really special place for me and my family,” he said.
“We met some great people there, made friends for life. It’s a great club and I enjoyed my time there.
“Obviously, we had a relegation which was disappointing, but I really enjoyed the Championship season.
“We just didn’t have enough to get it over the line which was a shame because we had some great players, a great manager at the time and staff.”