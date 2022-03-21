The division’s figures have long been skewed by a handful of managers who created dynasties at their clubs, in Sir Alex Ferguson, who had 7,640 days in charge at Manchester United, before being usurped by great rival Arsene Wenger (7,894).

Ferguson’s successor at Old Trafford, David Moyes, also enjoyed 4,096 days in charge at Everton, while the likes of Joe Kinnear (Wimbledon, 2,698), and Harry Redknapp (West Ham, 2,464) also had lengthy stays at their clubs.

Dyche is currently the longest serving manager in the Premier League by a considerable distance, although his nigh-on 10 years at Burnley have included seven seasons in the top flight, with six in succession.

Burnley's English manager Sean Dyche gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Burnley at Brentford Community Stadium in London on March 12, 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is next, appointed almost three years after Dyche at Liverpool, in Octobe,r 2015, with Pep Guardiola of Manchester City third at July 2016.

Issue number 373 of the CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post ranks 90 top divisions worldwide according to the average tenure duration of coaches (as per March 1st).

The values stretch from 1,536 days in Northern Ireland, to only 156 days in Saudi Arabia.

Second is the Welsh Premier League (1,348) ahead of Azerbaijan (1,069), the Irish Premier Division (1,035) and Úrvalsdeild (Iceland, 872).

The English Premier League comes in at an average of 772 days.

The average tenure duration of coaches in Europe is greater than in other continents: 506 days for clubs in UEFA member associations, and 402 days for teams in other continents.

An even shorter average tenure duration was recorded in clubs from the South American confederation: 303 days.

This goes hand in hand with a greater player turnover.

The average tenure duration is much higher than the median one: 459 days compared to 243 days.

This reflects the fact that some coaches are able to hold their position for much longer than the usual period.

However, on March 1st, only 20% of coaches had been in their position for more than two years.