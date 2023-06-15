Predictable opener, Sean Dyche reunion & Liverpool on Boxing Day - the standout fixtures from Burnley's 2023/24 schedule

Vincent Kompany will come face-to-face with his former side in front of the Sky Sports cameras, with the fixture due to act as the Premier League’s curtain raiser on Friday, August 11.

The Clarets follow up that tough opener with a trip to fellow promoted side Luton Town, before games against Aston Villa (H), Tottenham Hotspur (H) and Nottingham Forest (A).

There’s plenty of other eye-catching games to look out for though, so we’ve picked out five of them:

A predictable curtain raiser

It just had to be, didn’t it? Vincent Kompany will face his former side, Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering treble winners on the opening day. In fact it will be the first fixture of the Premier League campaign, kicking off at 8pm on Friday, August 11, live on Sky Sports. Don’t you just love how ‘random’ the fixture selector is?! As opening games go, the Clarets couldn’t have had it any tougher. Their recent track record against City certainly doesn’t make for pleasant reading, but let’s hope it’s a different story this time round.

A familiar foe for the opening away day

Kompany’s men will travel to Kenilworth Road for their first away game of the season, taking on a Luton Town side that joined the Clarets in winning promotion following their play-off final triumph against Coventry City. Burnley took four points off Rob Edwards’ side last season, drawing 1-1 at Turf Moor before winning 1-0 away. It will also be fascinating to see what changes the Hatters have made to their ground to ensure it meets Premier League requirements, with a rumoured £10m of improvements required.

We meet again

Another fixture Burnley fans will be looking out for is their first reunion with former boss Sean Dyche, who is now in charge at Everton. The 51-year-old kept the Toffees in the top flight at the back end of last season and will now be hoping for a far quieter campaign this time round. The first of two games against Everton next season comes at the Turf Moor on Saturday, December 16, where Dyche is bound to receive a warm reception.

At home on Boxing Day

Kompany’s men will face a local game of sorts in the traditional Boxing Day slot, as Liverpool come to town. The fixture computer hasn’t been so kind elsewhere though, with the Clarets facing a long trip down to the capital just two days before Christmas to face Fulham at Craven Cottage. A trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa follows the Liverpool clash on Saturday, December 30, before a two-week break.

Final day clash