Portsmouth v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for Fratton Park clash
Ahead of next weekend’s FA Cup tie against Southampton, focus very much remains on league matters as Scott Parker’s men bid to continue their unbeaten run.
Fresh from Monday night’s 0-0 draw against league leaders Leeds United, the Clarets have not suffered a defeat in their last 17 games in league and cup.
Remarkably, they’ve kept seven straight clean sheets and 20 for the season.
Burnley face a Pompey side that suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall on Tuesday night to keep them 21st in the table, just two points above the dropzone.
Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Portsmouth’s Fratton Park stadium on Saturday, February 1. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Is it on TV?
No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Jonjo Shelvey will be hoping to be involved for the first time after playing no part in Burnley’s last two games since signing.
Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsay, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.
As for Pompey, Regan Poole (hamstring), Kusini Yengi (knee), Mark O’Mahony (oblique), Ibane Bowat (knee), Jacob Farrell (knee), Jordan Williams (hamstring) and Paddy Lane (knee) are all absent.
Scott Parker’s pre-match comments
“They're a real force. Yes, they lost their last game, but previous to that they were unbeaten in seven at home.
“They’re an aggressive team that have played on the front foot at home. It's a tight stadium and they have a real go.
“There's a difficult game for us ahead of us at the weekend, as always. We'll fully respect what we're going to face here.
“First and foremost, we'll understand the challenges of what Portsmouth are going to possess and respect that.
“On the flip side, we'll try and go there and execute a game plan that can get us the three points and get us moving.”
What are the predicted teams?
Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Pack, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Hayden, Potts, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Anthony, Hannibal, Flemming
Who is the referee?
David Webb. He’s officiated 19 games so far this season, dishing out 48 yellow cards and no reds. He took charge of the reverse fixture between Burnley and Portsmouth, which the Clarets won 2-1, as well as the 1-0 home win against Swansea City.
What are the latest odds?
Pompey: 18/5
Draw: 5/2
Burnley: 3/4
Odds according to SkyBet.
