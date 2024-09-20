Portsmouth boss not concerned about winless start to the season ahead of Burnley clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho isn’t panicking about his side’s winless start to the season ahead of this weekend’s clash against Burnley.

The newly-promoted outfit have picked up just three points from their first five games, which sees them languish second from bottom in the Championship table.

Their points tally doesn’t tell the full story though, as those three points were earned with draws against promotion challengers Leeds, Luton Town and Middlesbrough.

While Mousinho’s men were comfortably beaten 3-0 at home to West Brom last week, the Pompey boss is opting to remain positive.

“When you’re searching for a win, it can be tempting to do things that you don’t necessarily believe in,” he said.

“But we’re sticking to our principles and the way we want to play – we’re certainly not feeling desperate.

“We do know that there’s still a huge amount of improvement needed from us and are realistic about that.

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Portsmouth Manager John Mousinho acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Fratton Park on September 15, 2024 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

“We’re feeling positive about the way things are going, though, and feel there’s a huge amount to come from this squad.

“Burnley have made a great start after coming down from the Premier League and have brought in a coach with plenty of experience – and success – at this level.

“They beat Leeds at Elland Road last weekend and we’ll pay them the respect that they’re due, while still looking to attack the game and be aggressive.”

Burnley have made a strong start to the campaign, picking up 10 points from their first five games – and were 1-0 winners against Leeds last time out.