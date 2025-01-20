Plymouth Argyle v Burnley early team news: 8 to miss out through injury, 2 fitness doubts and 1 ineligible - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 20th Jan 2025, 08:00 BST
Burnley will be looking to continue their fine run of form when they make the long trip to Devon on Wednesday night.

Scott Parker’s men take on a Plymouth Argyle side that prop up the Championship table with just four wins to their name all season.

The Clarets, by comparison, are unbeaten in their last 15 games in league and cup following their dramatic 0-0 draw against promotion rivals Sunderland on Friday night.

Parker will have Hannibal back available for selection after the midfielder served his three-match ban for his stamp against Stoke City on New Year’s Day.

As for Plymouth, they face something of a defensive crisis with only two fit centre-backs available to their new manager Miron Muslic.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Wednesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Edwards remains sidelined after being forced to undergo surgery on his hamstring tendon back in October. Helped out with the interim coaching team following Wayne Rooney's recent dismissal.

1. Joe Edwards (Plymouth) - out

Edwards remains sidelined after being forced to undergo surgery on his hamstring tendon back in October. Helped out with the interim coaching team following Wayne Rooney's recent dismissal. Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
Missed the weekend defeat to QPR after picking up a quadricep injury during the midweek draw against Oxford.

2. Brendan Galloway (Plymouth) - doubt

Missed the weekend defeat to QPR after picking up a quadricep injury during the midweek draw against Oxford. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
The goalkeeper wasn’t risked for the second game running at the weekend but his knock isn’t thought to be overly serious.

3. Conor Hazard (Plymouth) - doubt

The goalkeeper wasn’t risked for the second game running at the weekend but his knock isn’t thought to be overly serious. Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales
The striker, who has scored twice for Argyle this season, is unable to face his parent club following his loan from Turf Moor.

4. Michael Obafemi (Plymouth) - ineligible

The striker, who has scored twice for Argyle this season, is unable to face his parent club following his loan from Turf Moor. Photo: Michael Steele

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scott ParkerBurnleySunderlandDevonPlymouthStoke City
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice