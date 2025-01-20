Scott Parker’s men take on a Plymouth Argyle side that prop up the Championship table with just four wins to their name all season.

The Clarets, by comparison, are unbeaten in their last 15 games in league and cup following their dramatic 0-0 draw against promotion rivals Sunderland on Friday night.

Parker will have Hannibal back available for selection after the midfielder served his three-match ban for his stamp against Stoke City on New Year’s Day.

As for Plymouth, they face something of a defensive crisis with only two fit centre-backs available to their new manager Miron Muslic.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Wednesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

1 . Joe Edwards (Plymouth) - out Edwards remains sidelined after being forced to undergo surgery on his hamstring tendon back in October. Helped out with the interim coaching team following Wayne Rooney's recent dismissal.

2 . Brendan Galloway (Plymouth) - doubt Missed the weekend defeat to QPR after picking up a quadricep injury during the midweek draw against Oxford.

3 . Conor Hazard (Plymouth) - doubt The goalkeeper wasn't risked for the second game running at the weekend but his knock isn't thought to be overly serious.