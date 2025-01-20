Scott Parker’s men take on a Plymouth Argyle side that prop up the Championship table with just four wins to their name all season.
The Clarets, by comparison, are unbeaten in their last 15 games in league and cup following their dramatic 0-0 draw against promotion rivals Sunderland on Friday night.
Parker will have Hannibal back available for selection after the midfielder served his three-match ban for his stamp against Stoke City on New Year’s Day.
As for Plymouth, they face something of a defensive crisis with only two fit centre-backs available to their new manager Miron Muslic.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Wednesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.