PLAYER RATINGS: Crystal Palace 1 Burnley 1

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park on February 26, 2022 in London, England.

The Clarets are now just a solitary point from jumping out of the Premier League's relegation zone, though Everton were hosting leaders Manchester City in the evening kick off.

Sean Dyche's side also closed the gap on Leeds United and Brentford, who lost out to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United respectively.

Burnley still have two games in hand on the Whites and three on the Bees, who continue to struggle in the top flight.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reacted well to turn Olise's effort around the post when unsighted in the first half and beat away a stinging attempt from Zaha when the Ivorian threatened in the second. Let down by his defence for Palace's early opener.

Jeffrey Schlupp put Crystal Palace ahead inside the opening 10 minutes when turning Michael Olise's cross beyond Pope with an outstretched leg.

However, Luka Milivojevic handed the visitors a share of the spoils when touching Aaron Lennon's pull back into his own net.

Here are the ratings.

Given his toughest test to date when faced with the trickery and pace of Zaha. The Palace forward was able to drift in from the left hand side uncontested and beat the Burnley full back twice when going close to restoring his side's lead in the second half. However, the Welshman supplied the ball into Rodriguez for the equaliser.

Not at the races at Selhurst Park after a physically demanding week, which concluded with injury. The Dutchman was unable to halt Olise's run in the build up to Schlupp's goal and continued to struggle against the ex-Reading winger. Replaced by Taylor on the hour.

Arguably Burnley's best performer at Selhurst Park, but ultimately shoulders some responsibility for Palace's opener. Allowed Schlupp to get goal side to finish, though defended resolutely on the whole and made a vital intervention to prevent Mateta from converting Olise's delivery at 1-1.

Kept a cool head on his 350th league appearance for the club as he defended his penalty area with his life. Stuck out a boot to block Zaha's first half attempt and stepped to prevent McArthur from causing any further damage after the Scotsman had broken into the Burnley box late on.

Singled out for praise by boss Sean Dyche once again as he continues to prove that he still belongs at this level. Worked hard up and down to double up on Zaha, went close with a chance early on and forced the equaliser when driving the ball across goal within a minute of the restart.

The winger has a history of troubling Clyne, but he was never really able to ask any genuine questions of the full back on this occasion. Frustrated his team-mates for his role in Palace's opener when allowing Olise to cut back on to his right foot to deliver the cross.

Wasn't as influential as his two previous appearances as Palace forced the Clarets to play the ball into congested central areas before squeezing the life out of them. Forced to do plenty of tracking as Gallagher picked up the ball between the lines and booked for a foul on Zaha.

Picked up the ball from deep and tried to dictate play, but could never fully get into the groove as Palace won the battle on and off the ball in the first half. Milivojevic and McArthur executed their game-plan effectively and he was eventually replaced by Westwood on the hour.

Almost had some success with a number of touches and turns in the first half, with one episode forcing Butland to save at his feet. Battled hard across the front and supplied the knockdown for Lennon that led to Burnley's equalising goal.

Displayed a wonderful array of touches when the ball was fired into his feet, before offloading to neighbouring team-mates. Anonymous in the first half before growing into the game after the break. His powerful header forced a smart save from Butland while the striker had a goal ruled out.

Introduced for only his second appearance of 2022 when replacing Pieters with half-an-hour remaining. Prevented Clyne from advancing, but allowed Olise to slip goal side on one occasion, which almost resulted in disaster. Important minutes to get under his belt.