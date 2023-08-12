Pep Guardiola provides assessment of Burnley & Vincent Kompany after Man City's comfortable win

Pep Guardiola predicts a lot of Premier League sides will “suffer” playing Burnley at Turf Moor this season.

His Manchester City side kicked off their title defence with a 3-0 victory against Vincent Kompany’s men last night.

Despite the comfortable nature of the scoreline, the Clarets pushed City all the way and posed them plenty of problems – but ultimately the away side’s quality shone through.

Discussing Kompany’s impact at Turf Moor and how his Burnley side will fare in the top flight this season, Guardiola said: “Last season Vinny changed completely the way they play from the way Dyche did. Sean did magnificent for this club, don’t misunderstand me. But Vinny in a short time changed the mentality, the way they play, the build-ups, the pressing.

"We saw last season in the Championship with two months left it was already over at they were promoted. He did an incredible job.

"It’s not an easy place to come here. A lot of games here teams are going to suffer. That’s why I’m really pleased.

"Last season in the FA Cup we won it but in the first half we struggled a lot. I’m pretty sure he will do a good job.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, speaks with Erling Haaland during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Guardiola was spotted berating Haaland after the half-time whistle and exchanging some heated words, before pushing away a TV camera

But at full-time the Spaniard played down the incident, telling Sky Sports: "He wants all the time ball to him, ball to him. He wants the ball in behind.