Pennine Panthers American Football on the hunt for new talent
Pennine Panthers American football team are on the lookout for new players.
By John Deehan
Published 26th Apr 2023, 08:11 BST- 1 min read
The Panthers, who changed their name from Burnley Tornados four years ago, are an 11-a-side full-contact team based in Colne.
A rookie camp is being held at Holt House in Harrison Drive on Sunday from 1 until 3pm for ages 18+.
No experience is required, and kit will be provided.
Any questions, email [email protected]