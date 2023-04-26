News you can trust since 1877
Pennine Panthers American Football on the hunt for new talent

Pennine Panthers American football team are on the lookout for new players.

By John Deehan
Published 26th Apr 2023, 08:11 BST- 1 min read

The Panthers, who changed their name from Burnley Tornados four years ago, are an 11-a-side full-contact team based in Colne.

A rookie camp is being held at Holt House in Harrison Drive on Sunday from 1 until 3pm for ages 18+.

Pennine Panthers American Football team are holding a trial day this weekend.
No experience is required, and kit will be provided.

Any questions, email [email protected]

