39 images of Burnley supporters at Ewood Park ahead of East Lancashire derby vs Blackburn Rovers

The 2,000 Burnley fans who won the lottery of landing a ticket to the East Lancashire derby arrived at Ewood Park with high hopes of seeing their side secure the Championship title.

Victory over Blackburn Rovers would be enough to ensure the Clarets returned to the Premier League as champions with two games still to play.

Burnley won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Turf Moor in November when Ashley Barnes’ double and Anass Zaroury’s finish stretched the club’s unbeaten run against their rivals to eight games.

Ahead of kick-off, Vincent Kompany said: “We have to play the game, try and win the game and not necessarily try and play the occasion. I think usually we’ve not been waiting for a derby or we’ve not been waiting for a top game to be top.

“We’ve been consistently energised and aggressive and wanting to win and wanting to take the game to anyone, so that’s what we need.

“For the fans, derby games are like trophies of their own, so everything around it I think is fine for the game to be hyped up, but I think from our side it’s important to treat it as we’ve treated every game so far and that’s the reason why we’re here.”

