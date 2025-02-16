Paul Heckingbottom makes Preston North End claim following 'intense' derby against Burnley

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom felt his side’s performance against Burnley proves they can more than compete with the Championship’s big boys.

The Lilywhites held Scott Parker’s side to a draw for the second time this season following a feisty derby at Deepdale.

The better chances came Burnley’s way, with Lyle Foster guilty of a couple of glaring misses either side of half-time.

Other than that, it was your typical scrappy derby as both sides looked to gain the upper-hand.

Heckingbottom, who watched the game from the stands after being handed a touchline ban, was more than pleased with what his side had to offer.

“I enjoyed it as much as I can when I’m not on the sideline,” Heckingbottom said.

"It was a good, tough game. It had an intensity to it which reflects the top end of the Championship. It’s a good point in the end and I’m really pleased [with the performance].

Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Preston North End (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"That's two games we've had against them now. The margins are so fine and as we've shown against all the teams at the top, really, if that's our level then we'd be up there with them.

“But when we have dropped below that, or we've not been clinical enough when we've had opportunities, then we've not got the points that we deserve.

"But I think this is another good indication, a good reminder to the players that we're more than capable of competing at the top end in this division. I think we're one of the best teams without the ball in this league but we do it in a totally different way to Burnley.

“Their best chance in the first half came right at the end when they played that long ball over the top – and then the best chance second half was that second phase from a corner where, I'm not sure if it was offside or not, but I think it's Foster who just pulls it wrong side of the post. Apart from that, we were comfortable and it was always going to be that.”

The result leaves Preston 15th in the table, seven points adrift of the play-offs.