Oxford United boss Karl Robinson addresses defender Luke McNally's move to "terrific" Burnley

The former MK Dons and Charlton Athletic boss was sad to see his star man leave the Kassam Stadium after he made such a big impression in a short space of time.

But he felt the move was mutually beneficial for both the 22-year-old defender and The U's, who he represented 35 times having joined from St Patrick’s Athletic in January 2021.

"Luke's an interesting one because you can imagine everyone getting a little bit frustrated with us selling a player," said Robinson. "This is right for the football club at the end of the day. This is something that the shareholders asked me as well and I thought it was the right decision.

Burnley FC new boy Luke McNally

"When a player comes to you and he wants to leave, to a team that has just been relegated from the Premier League, and wants to get back there within 12 months, there aren't many teams at that level that you'd jump at that quickly, it was right for him."

The 41-year-old also commended the conduct of the Irish centre back after his switch to Turf Moor, on a four-year deal, was confirmed. The youngster, who scored four times in League One last season, became Vincent Kompany's second signing as Clarets boss.

Robinson said: "The price was very good and very aggressive in respect of what we felt was right for him. We wish him all the luck in the world. The way he said 'goodbye' was sensational.

"He looked you in the eye and he meant it, so it was nice in the way he conducted himself with that. Some players have left and not said a word to anybody. He got it back on and we wish him all the luck in the world.

OXFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Karl Robinson, Manager of Oxford United, applauds their fans after the final whistle of the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Milton Keynes Dons at Kassam Stadium on April 19, 2022 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)