O'Shea returns: Burnley name starting line-up for Sheffield United clash as Kompany makes two changes

The defender missed last week’s 1-1 draw with Brighton through suspension after being shown a red card during the defeat to Everton.

Hjalmar Ekdal did well in his place against the Seagulls, but was forced to hobble off during the second-half with a slight knock.

The Swede is fit enough to be named among the substitutes, but O’Shea is the man to get the nod at centre-back alongside Maxime Esteve.

It’s one of two changes from that Brighton game, with Charlie Taylor also returning to replace David Fofana, who drops to the bench after nine straight starts.

Taylor’s return at left back is likely to see Vitinho pushed forwards to right wing, ahead of Lorenz Assignon at right-back.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

As for the Blades, they’ve made two changes from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford.

TEAMS

Sheff Utd: Grbic, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Bogle, Arblaster, McAtee, Souza, Osborn, Hamer, McBurnie, Brereton Diaz

Subs: Foderingham, Holgate, Norwood, Larouci, Brooks, Osula, Curtis, Slimane, Archer

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Vitinho, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster

Subs: Trafford, Ekdal, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Tresor, Amdouni, Rodriguez, Benson, Fofana