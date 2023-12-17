Opinion: Burnley's defeat to Sean Dyche's Everton feels like a step back after improved recent displays

A team managed by Sean Dyche wins at Turf Moor thanks to a header from a corner and a centre-back scoring from a knockdown. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

There was a nagging feeling heading into this game that, despite Burnley’s improved performances of late – and they certainly have been heading in the right direction – they wouldn’t have the nous or knowhow to dismantle a Dyche side, especially one with as much momentum as his current Everton outfit. Unfortunately that proved to be the case.

In many ways, Dyche-ball is Burnley’s kryptonite. When the Toffees took a first-half lead from a corner, not one person inside Turf Moor was surprised.

Once the second followed, from another former Claret no less in Michael Keane, the game was done and dusted. Everton shut up shop and protected their three points.

To Burnley’s credit, their second-half display was marginally improved, especially defensively. But by that point the visitors were happy to sit back and protect what they had and showed very little adventure.

Even then, the Clarets struggled to create anything of real note. Had Sander Berge’s late rocket ended up flying in the top corner, rather than cannoning back off the crossbar, it might have set up an interesting final few moments. The crowd would have been up and momentum would have shifted, but alas it wasn’t to be.

As it was, the hosts were left to rue a really disappointing first-half display. In some ways it came as a real shock given that, as previously mentioned, performances have generally been far better in recent weeks.

The biggest shock

Burnley had learned to adapt to the level and were happy to go long when the situation required it. The silly mistakes of the opening few weeks of the campaign were finally beginning to dry up.

But for some strange reason, they began to creep back in against an Everton side that, unsurprisingly under Dyche, were only too happy to press and pounce upon any mistake.

There was a really uncomfortable 15 to 20-minute period in the first-half where Everton were all over Burnley like a rash. Their tails were up and they were first to everything.

Recently, the Clarets had sensed these were moments to maybe go a bit longer and direct and clear their lines, rather than inviting pressure on themselves. Against Everton, they did the exact opposite and were made to pay.

As a result, they looked jittery and panicky. They passed backwards and backwards some more, yet still refused to get rid of the ball. The Toffees were camped in their half and Vincent Kompany’s side couldn’t keep hold of the ball for any longer than two or three passes.

Predictable

An opening goal seemed inevitable, but the disappointing nature in which Burnley conceded knew no bounds.

The ironic thing is that James Trafford had, only seconds before, made a fine stop to turn Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header around the post.

But Everton lofted the resulting corner right on top of the stopper, who flapped at the delivery and got sucked underneath it, gifting Amadou Onana a simple header into the back of the empty net.

It was such a soft goal to go a goal down to, especially against a Dyche side who you know will continue to pepper you from set pieces.

The second, in many ways, was equally disappointing, if not more so. A long ball was flicked on towards Keane, who was granted acres of space inside the Burnley box. His low drive was well saved by Trafford, but the ball rebounded to the defender who had the simple task of tapping home. Game, set and match – and there was only 25 minutes on the clock.

Because the visitors were happy to sit back and settle for what they already had, it gave you the impression the rest of the game was fairly tight. But that’s perhaps a little misleading.

Everton, as we now know, are a very strong Premier League side. Without the 10-point deduction, they’d be flying high in the top 10. Put simply, they were smarter than Burnley, they were sharper and they were far stronger. They’re just an all-round better unit.

Reaction required

And so Burnley are left to reflect on yet another defeat, their eighth in nine at Turf Moor (and title-challenging Liverpool are up next!). Not only that, the gap to safety has now stretched to six points.

Until recently, Burnley have always stayed within two, three or four points adrift of safety despite their struggles. If it remains at six or goes beyond it, you really start to fear they will lose confidence or any hope – and it’s not even Christmas yet.

To put it bluntly, sitting on eight points after 17 games is pitiful. No-one could have forecasted such a poor start after the elation of last season’s title triumph.

But the most disappointing aspect of this particular setback is that it felt like a step back. In terms of the performance, Burnley were back to looking like boys playing in a men’s league.

Hopefully this is just an anomaly, because the displays against Crystal Palace, West Ham, Arsenal, Sheffield United and Brighton were all promising. They suggested Kompany’s men had finally adjusted to the level.