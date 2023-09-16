‘Only a matter of time’: Vincent Kompany on Burnley's slow start to the season ahead of Nottingham Forest test

Vincent Kompany remains confident it’s only a “matter of time” until his Burnley side find their feet in the Premier League.

The Clarets sit bottom of the table after three games having failed to pick up a point from their tough opening fixtures against Manchester City, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Kompany’s men, who have played a game fewer than the vast majority of other sides in the top flight, will be looking to get off the mark when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Monday night.

Reflecting on his side’s pointless start to the season, Kompany said: “The players know we’ve faced three good opponents in Man City, Villa and Tottenham. We also have to picture how long this season is.

“It doesn’t mean every game is not as important as a final, but for us within the bigger picture it’s about how we get better and how we come to get results. I think we’ll get to that place and it’s only a matter of time.”

Given Burnley’s first three games have come against sides expected to be in contention for European qualification, Monday’s game against Forest might give Kompany a clearer indication of where his side lies.

When asked if that is likely to be the case, Kompany said: “That’s if I felt we’re at our best levels so far. I think our team is only going to get better.

“These types of games are the ones you want to get results in, there’s no doubt about it. It will feel the same for them as for us.

“But I still think our team has so much room for improvement and I can’t say I will draw any conclusions. If we win, it’s a good sign we’re going to get better but anything else, there are still opportunities for us to get results down the road.”

Burnley have already beaten Forest this season, albeit in the Carabao Cup, thanks to Zeki Amdouni's late strike in their second round tie.