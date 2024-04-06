'On its knees': Vincent Kompany's clear message to Burnley players ahead of huge Everton clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets head to Goodison Park looking to claim a vital victory in their bid to prolong their battle against relegation.

Following their midweek draw to Wolves, Kompany’s men now sit six points adrift of safety with just seven games remaining.

With Everton one of the teams Burnley can catch, sitting seven points higher up the table, it makes this encounter an absolutely crucial one for Kompany’s men.

“I just want the team to have no fear, to attack every game and go all out,” Kompany said.

“I said before the Wolves game, we have to play our hearts out. Run our socks off. I felt we did that against Wolves and now I want to see that in every game.

“I want to see a team that’s on its knees after the game because they’re that tired, they’ve given everything. I want to see players who are constantly trying to score goals.”

Everton haven’t won in their last 13 games, with their last victory coming in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor back in December.

Burnley, by comparison, are unbeaten in their last four, but with only one of those games ending with a win, Kompany is demanding even more from his players.

“On many occasions now we’ve shown we can be a really difficult team to play against, so now it’s that step of getting results,” he said.

“In the end I’m absolutely fine with that defining whether you’re in the end deserving to stay in the league or not. You have to pick up results, that’s the name of the game.