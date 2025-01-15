Oliver Sonne Burnley debut evaluated as Scott Parker discusses his best role in the team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker has pledged there’s a lot more to come from Oliver Sonne following the right-back’s promising Burnley debut.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peruvian international was one of Burnley’s standout players during normal time before being brought off in the 87th minute, as Parker’s men required extra-time to edge out their League One opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was very good. I was very pleased with everyone but Oliver as well,” Parker said.

“I thought he showed some real composed moments, he gave us an attacking threat and was real solid in a good team performance.”

While known to be an attack-minded full-back, Sonne also showed he’s more than capable of keeping things tight at the back too.

“I think he can give both,” Parker added.

Sonne was among Burnley's standout performers during their FA Cup win against Reading at the weekend. Picture: Burnley FC

“I think he can play from more of a deeper position joining, but there's no denying his biggest trait and his biggest attribute is going forward and how he adds speed and intent to his game – so I think he is multifunctional. I think you can play him up higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know he plays national teams sometimes in midfield, whereas he played [against Reading] as a traditional right-back and joining the attack was how I see him as well.

“I was very pleased with Oliver, certainly with it being his first game as well.”

Burnley had to be patient in their pursuit of Sonne, who first came of interest to them during the summer.

“As always you monitor players and Oliver was one that we'd been monitoring for some time,” Parker admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We tried to obviously do something in the last window, which didn't end up happening and it wasn't possible.

“But yes, we’re pleased to have him here now, pleased to see him working with us and hope that that may continue, which I'm sure it will. There’s a lot of development to do and we'll keep working with him.”