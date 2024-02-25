Oliver Glasner makes 'dominant' Crystal Palace claim following one-sided Burnley win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley held on for as long as they could following Josh Brownhill’s first-half red card, but the hosts eventually ran out comfortable winners.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This [patience] was what we were speaking about at half-time,” Glasner said.

“We played a brilliant first-half, also before the red card, so we were very dominant. We created chances and I think at half-time it was 6-0 [in terms of] shots for us.

“In defence we did brilliantly and then we said, ‘OK, stay patient, always keep the balance in the game, we will create our chances’ – and congratulations to the players.

“They did it really fantastic, so they deserve all the credit today and congratulations.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, shakes hands with Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, at full time during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley FC at Selhurst Park on February 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on Brownhill’s red card, Glasner added: “How we forced the red card was brilliant. We attacked very high, and in this situation with a kind of spirit, intensity, Jefferson Lerma took the ball away, so it was really nice to see. We had a great spirit from the beginning.

“The players tried to do everything that the analysts prepared for them, so they were really perfectly prepared.

“Also thank you to my staff, because we were here for three days, so today all the credit belongs to the staff and to the players. It was a really nice game.”

Reflecting on his first time in the Selhurst Park dugout, Glasner concluded: “At half-time, it was 0-0, but my feeling was the fans, they were happy that they could see the players attacking, fighting, playing forward, creating opportunities, so this was my feeling from the beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad