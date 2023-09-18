'Nous': Pundit highlights key factor that could decide Burnley's clash against Nottingham Forest
The Clarets return to action with a second trip of the season to the City Ground, having already beaten Steve Cooper’s side 1-0 in the Carabao Cup.
It’s been tough going in the league, however, with Vincent Kompany’s men losing all three of their opening games.
As for Forest, who maintained their top flight status in their first season back last term, they’ve won two and lost two of their opening four encounters.
Predicting a 2-1 win for Forest in his BBC Sport column, Sutton said: "Burnley have already lost as many league games – three – as they did when they won the Championship last season.
"A lot of people got excited about them because of the way they played expansive football to win promotion under Vincent Kompany, but this is the Premier League and you've got to be able to defend if you want to pick up points.
"That is their issue at the moment. They have got some very good young players and I like the idea of what they are trying to do, but there also has to be an element of being practical too.
"The Clarets beat Forest at the City Ground in the Carabao Cup last month but both teams made a lot of changes. This time, I am expecting Steve Cooper's side to come out on top.
"They have got a bit more nous about them and although they will miss Brennan Johnson after his move to Tottenham, Taiwo Awoniyi is absolutely flying at the moment."