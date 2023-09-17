Vincent Kompany on Nottingham Forest test, cup win & turnover of players under Steve Cooper

Vincent Kompany doubts Burnley’s cup win against Nottingham Forest will have any bearing on Monday’s league clash.

The Clarets have already overcome Steve Cooper’s side at the City Ground, having emerged 1-0 winners in their Carabao Cup second round tie at the end of August.

Both sides made wholesale changes, 10 in Burnley’s case and seven for Forest, while both sides have since made further additions during the final days of the summer transfer window.

Zeki Amdouni, a regular starter so far this season, was initially rested but came off the bench to score a dramatic late winner to set up a third round tie with League Two side Salford City.

When asked if the cup win will have any say on Monday’s league clash, Kompany said: “It did until they got seven players in on deadline day, so I don’t know!

“They did a few things differently against us in the Carabao Cup which they haven’t done too much of in the Premier League.

“But that game is done and this is a new one now.”

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, instructs his players during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

While Burnley were busy this summer, making 15 new signings, that pales into comparison with the 40+ additions Forest have made over the past three transfer windows.

“My first question to Steve Cooper would be how to manage the dressing room. As a coach that’s what we’re all concerned with when you make that many changes,” Kompany added.

“In the end, the realisation the gap between the Premier League and any other league, but especially the Championship, is such a big gap to close that teams are having to make huge financial efforts to remain in that division.

“It’s a high stakes table, but there’s no amount of money you can spend to guarantee yourself a seat at that table so there still has to be a plan behind it and an idea of how you develop your team and squad and what you expect from them.

“The goal for us is not always being the team that struggles in the Premier League. We accept it’s a struggle now, but the goal and the vision is to build over two, three or four years’ time and build a team that belongs in the Premier League and can look upwards and push for more.