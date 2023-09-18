Nottingham Forest v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase first league win

Burnley chase their first points of the season when they make the face off against Nottingham Forest later this evening.

It’s been a tough start to the campaign for the recently-promoted Clarets, who have lost their opening three games against Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham respectively.

It leaves Vincent Kompany’s men bottom of the Premier League table without a point to their name.

They have tasted victory in the cup though, ironically against tonight’s opponents Nottingham Forest. Zeki Amdouni came off the bench to seal a dramatic last-gasp 1-0 win in their Carabao Cup second round tie.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Forest’s City Ground stadium on Monday, September 18. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes. The game is being televised live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels. Coverage begins at 6.30pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on the Burnley Express’ website, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis.

What’s the latest team news?

Vitinho and Aaron Ramsey are both back available for selection after missing the Tottenham game prior to the international break.

Vitinho picked up a slight knee problem during the Carabao Cup win against Forest, while Ramsey suffered concussion.

Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal remains sidelined with a more serious knee problem than Vitinho’s, one he also suffered against Forest.

Anass Zaroury returns after serving his three-match suspension, but Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) remain sidelined.

As for Forest, they will be without Danilo after he picked up an injury in their last game against Chelsea, while Serge Aurier and Anthony Elanga will both be assessed.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“These types of games are the ones you want to get results in, there’s no doubt about it. It will feel the same for them as for us.

“But I still think our team has so much room for improvement and I can’t say I will draw any conclusions. If we win, it’s a good sign we’re going to get better but anything else, there are still opportunities for us to get results down the road.”

What are the predicted teams?

Forest: Turner, Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Niakhate, Aina, Yates, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Awoniyi

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Cullen, Berge, Koleosho, Tresor, Amdouni, Foster

Who is the referee?

Robert Jones. The official has overseen seven games so far this season, four in the Premier League, two in the Europa Conference League and an international friendly between Austria and Moldova. He’s dished out 70 yellow cards during those games and no reds. The last time he took charge of a Burnley game was back in December 2020 when he refereed the 1-0 away defeat to Leeds United.

What are the latest odds?

Forest: 6/5

Draw: 12/5

Burnley: 9/4