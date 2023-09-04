'Not in my character': Vincent Kompany sends defiant message to those questioning Burnley's Premier League approach

Vincent Kompany insists he won’t be changing his principles despite Burnley’s poor start to life back in the Premier League.

The Clarets have lost all three of their opening games, shipping 11 goals in the process to leave them bottom of the table.

They’ve been alarmingly easy to play against, as proven by the 5-2 humbling they suffered at the hands of Tottenham at the weekend.

Following calls to change his side’s approach, Kompany says it’s not in his psyche to be so reactionary.

“Just by the name of the coach, you get what that person is. This is something I can’t change, it’s not in my nature. We’ve had success, so we can never forget this,” he said.

“Like I’ve said before, to make adjustments, that is something different. But if you look at the teams who have been successful and unsuccessful over the years, it’s always the same in football: once something doesn’t work, you do the exact opposite and once that doesn’t work, you do the opposite again.

“That’s the opposite of my character as well.”

The Clarets now have two weeks off to implement the changes required ahead of their return to action away to Nottingham Forest later this month.

“If I speak for myself, during my career I’ve not just been a good leader or captain because of the good times, it’s easy to be a good leader in good times. It’s in these moments that I feel most confident in what you need to do to get better,” Kompany added.

“It’s usually keeping people calm, focusing on doing the analysis on things that need to be better and decide for yourself what you want as a next step to improve.

“My goal is to say ‘okay, next time we play Tottenham or Man City can we again show we’ve either closed the gap or given ourselves a chance to win those games?’ That’s how you approach it.

“Usually the emotional side gets in the way of it because people either panic but in my character, that’s not my character.

