Vincent Kompany on Burnley's heavy defeat to Tottenham, defensive issues and pointless start to season

Vincent Kompany remains confident Burnley will solve their defensive issues after shipping 11 goals in their opening three games.

It comes after the Clarets suffered their third defeat on the bounce to Tottenham at Turf Moor this afternoon, losing 5-2 to Ange Postecoglu’s side.

Burnley now remain pointless, but it’s their defensive issues that will be the biggest concern for supporters given the ease opposition sides are having carving them open.

“It’s not something I’m happy about, but it’s easier to solve the defensive side than the lack of chances in the team,” Kompany said.

“We create chances at a very high level, so against teams like Manchester City, Aston Villa and now Tottenham and that’s something we have to keep in our game while also becoming more solid.

“That’s something you can work on and our team still has a lot of improvement in it.”

After conceding early on against both Manchester City and Aston Villa, it was Burnley’s turn to get off to a fast start when Lyle Foster bagged his second of the season after just four minutes.

Burnley's Belgian manager Vincent Kompany (R) and Tottenham Hotspur's Greek-Australian Head Coach Ange Postecoglou (L) shake hands after the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on September 2, 2023. Tottenham won the game 5-2.

But once Spurs got back on level terms through Son, who went on to bag a hat-trick, it was largely one-way traffic.

Burnley were cut apart far too easily and had Ange Postecoglu’s side been even more ruthless in front of goal, it could easily have been more than five.

Addressing his side’s poor start to the season, Kompany added: “I’ve spent 11 years of my life in the Premier League, so I have a pretty good understanding of what it is.

“I don’t think anyone is naive going into this division. We know it’s a challenge and if you look at the total amount of points the promoted sides have got this season, you realise obviously every game is going to be tough.

“This one was no different. It’s a quality side with lots of attacking threat and at times, especially in the second-half, we had a period of time where we weren’t able to compete.