'Not been the theme': Vincent Kompany addresses Burnley's costly defensive errors following Wolves setback
Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Wolves was ultimately decided by a Burnley mistake that led to Hwang’s strike just before half-time.
Dara O’Shea put Sander Berge under pressure with a pass out from the back while the midfielder’s heavy touched allowed the hosts to pounce inside the Burnley box.
It’s not the first time an error of this nature has directly led to an opposition goal, but despite that Kompany doesn’t seem overly concerned.
He said: “If you line up all of the goals we’ve conceded this season, surely you’ve seen other types of goals as well? It’s not just been about one thing, that’s not been the theme.
“In the beginning, whenever we were open when the other team had the ball is when we had problems. We’ve had problems this season more often when the other team has had the ball and we were trying to recover it high up the pitch, that’s when we’ve been the most hurt.
“In situations like Wolves, if you go through our last five or six games we’ve created a lot of chances from it. The goal against Arsenal, the penalty against West Ham, if you go through them nearly all of our chances come from this.
“The point is more when you have those chances you have to take them. At the moment I’m not going to feel sorry for us at all, but this is where we need to step it up.”
The timing of Wolves’ goal was even more frustrating given Burnley had been the better side during the first-half at Molineux, causing problems for Gary O’Neil’s men with their pressing high up the pitch.
“It’s the timing of it,” Kompany added.
"At the right time there is always a moment where you can unsettle the opposition and against Wolves they picked their moments really well as a team. But I think they’ve been doing it for some weeks now.
“As a manager of a team that’s just lost, the only thing you can do sometimes is take it on the chin and get your team ready for the next game.”