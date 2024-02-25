'Not about me venting frustration': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany on James Trafford's costly error against Crystal Palace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The under-fire goalkeeper was at fault for the red card shown to Josh Brownhill 10 minutes before half-time during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

With Brownhill under intense pressure from Jefferson Lerma, Trafford opted to play the pass to the Clarets skipper right on the edge of his box.

The decision instantly backfired, with Brownhill being dispossessed, leading him to haul the Palace player to the ground – giving referee Lewis Smith no choice but to brandish a straight red.

While Burnley were able to hold on until the 68th minute, once Palace broke the deadlock the floodgates soon opened, with Oliver Glasner’s men cruising to a 3-0 win.

The Clarets were already second best before the red, but Kompany believes the dismissal was a key moment in the game.

When asked if he will need to speak to Trafford following his error, Kompany said: “No, you speak to the group. You address the group.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: James Trafford of Burnley makes a save during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley FC at Selhurst Park on February 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“You convey a message to the group that you think is important for the next game.

“It’s not about me venting frustration, my only focus is winning the next game and that has to be the only focus of the club.”

While Trafford did make a number of other stops during Saturday’s game at Selhurst Park, he’s come under increasing pressure from the supporters due to a number of key errors, often leading to goals.