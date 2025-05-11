'Noise starts': Scott Parker pinpoints fascinating turning point in Burnley's promotion-winning season
The Clarets missed out on the chance to reach the quarter-finals of the competition after suffering a 3-0 fifth round defeat at Deepdale at the start of March.
Parker received plenty of criticism at the time, after choosing to make all 11 changes to his starting XI.
But the Clarets bounced back by winning 10 of their final 12 league games, drawing the other two, to finish the season in second place.
Parker made the revelation when asked if his side’s last league defeat, the 1-0 reversal at the hands of Millwall at the start of November, had been a key moment in their season.
The Clarets boss, however, disagreed, suggesting there was another occasion that was far more impactful.
“I wouldn't say it was a turning point,” he responded.
“I think the other defeat which was more of a turning point was probably Preston in the cup. But definitely this [one against Millwall] probably just gives us a little jab and a little wake-up.
“Did I anticipate that we would go and do what we've done since then? Probably not. If I'm being honest, because we’re in such a tough and competitive league, so full credit to this group.
“This is the constant thing that I'm referencing to you guys, that when there's been some little bumps or there's been some noise, we've seemed to always react in the right way.”
When asked why the PNE cup defeat was so significant, Parker added: “Look, defeats always do that, of course and when you've been the team that we've been, you know, noise starts around a defeat.
“While I understand you can lose football matches and that's just how it is at the fine margin sometimes. But at that moment, obviously, it was three goals and I think that was probably just another jab which sometimes you do need.
“But as always, it's the reaction that you're going to find after that. We reacted incredibly well after that, so it was a good test for us.”