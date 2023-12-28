'No plans of jumping off': Burnley co-owner JJ Watt sends defiant message amid survival battle
The Boxing Day defeat to Liverpool marked the 19-game point of the campaign and so far it’s been tough going for Vincent Kompany’s men following last season’s Championship title triumph.
The Clarets currently sit 19th in the table on 11 points, five adrift of safety ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.
Despite Burnley’s struggles, Watt – the club’s minority shareholder – claims he remains “very much on board” with what Kompany’s side are doing.
“Liverpool is literally in first place, so they’re a very, very good football team. In the second-half we played extremely well, I’m proud of them,” he told the Pat McAfee Show.
“You ask where are we? I am very much on board with everything we’re doing. Obviously, I’m literally an owner.
“But I’m at the point now where I understand where the rest of the world is and what their thoughts are on us and where we are in the table and I can’t wait for the day I can look back at this and say ‘everybody jumped off’. But I wasn’t jumping off. No plans of jumping off.
“Then we came back around, back up and up and all of a sudden ‘hey, where’s everybody now? Welcome back aboard’.
“Don’t worry, Big J is going to be on the bandwagon the entire time. I’ll see you guys again when you decide to hop back on.”