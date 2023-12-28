'I was thinking back to my days': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany makes fascinating Liverpool observation

Vincent Kompany believes Liverpool are getting back to the levels they reached when he went toe-to-toe with them as a player during his final years at Manchester City.

The win saw Liverpool move to the top of the Premier League table, albeit Arsenal have the chance to reclaim top spot when they host West Ham on Thursday night.

Kompany was part of the Man City team that won the title with 98 points during the 2018/19 season, just one point clear of Liverpool.

Comparing this current iteration to that side, Kompany said: “It’s a top team, there’s no doubt.

“You play against the top sides and what is really apparent, especially in this league, is that every team at the top has got either a different style, a different idea behind it, different strengths.

“Liverpool have got different strengths than Tottenham or Arsenal or Man City but they are a top side. To be top in the Premier League, you have to have top players.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool meeting Vincent Kompany manager of Burnley before the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“The funny thing is, I was thinking back to my days when I played against probably one of the greatest sides they’ve had in recent history and in terms of quality, future will tell, but in terms of intensity they are getting back to the levels that I’ve known and faced as a player.