'I was thinking back to my days': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany makes fascinating Liverpool observation
His Burnley side pushed the Reds all of the way at Turf Moor on Boxing Day only to fall to a 2-0 defeat, with goals coming in either half from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.
The win saw Liverpool move to the top of the Premier League table, albeit Arsenal have the chance to reclaim top spot when they host West Ham on Thursday night.
Kompany was part of the Man City team that won the title with 98 points during the 2018/19 season, just one point clear of Liverpool.
Comparing this current iteration to that side, Kompany said: “It’s a top team, there’s no doubt.
“You play against the top sides and what is really apparent, especially in this league, is that every team at the top has got either a different style, a different idea behind it, different strengths.
“Liverpool have got different strengths than Tottenham or Arsenal or Man City but they are a top side. To be top in the Premier League, you have to have top players.
“The funny thing is, I was thinking back to my days when I played against probably one of the greatest sides they’ve had in recent history and in terms of quality, future will tell, but in terms of intensity they are getting back to the levels that I’ve known and faced as a player.
“When they do that, they are very difficult to play against and they are very dangerous.”